April 27, 2018 / 12:40 PM / in an hour

North, South Korea wrap up summit as Kim Jong Un returns home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returned to the North on Friday, concluding a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in where the two leaders pledged to work for the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”.

Kim and Moon, along with their wives, watched a piano performance accompanied by traditional Korean percussionists and a film following their dinner.

The two leaders held hands as they watched a montage of photos from their summit set to a K-pop song that included the words “be a family again”.

Kim is scheduled to have a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in late May or early June, while the two Koreas will have high-level military talks next month to discuss details about easing military tension on the inter-Korean border.

Reporting by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps, Christine Kim and Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
