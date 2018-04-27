Kim becomes first North Korean leader to cross border into South since war

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea for the first time on Friday, where he was greeted by the South’s president, Moon Jae-in ahead of the two Koreas’ first summit in more than a decade.
The two leaders smiled and shook hands after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon they cross over to North Korea briefly, which they did for a few steps, then returned to the South, holding hands.
