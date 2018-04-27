Kim becomes first North Korean leader to cross border into South since war

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea for the first time on Friday, where he was greeted by the South’s president, Moon Jae-in ahead of the two Koreas’ first summit in more than a decade.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in walk across the military demarcation line ahead of the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

The two leaders smiled and shook hands after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon they cross over to North Korea briefly, which they did for a few steps, then returned to the South, holding hands.