SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in June provided geopolitical stability and that he expects more progress.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (unseen) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 18, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Kim began official talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang, crediting him with making Kim’s “historic” summit in Singapore with Trump possible.