FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 19, 2018 / 9:50 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin praises steps by Korean leaders to resolve nuclear crisis

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it approved of agreements reached by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at a summit in Pyongyang, describing them as effective steps toward a political settlement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a joint news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking at a joint news conference, Kim and Moon said earlier on Wednesday they had agreed to turn the Korean peninsula into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats”.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.