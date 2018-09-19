Kremlin praises steps by Korean leaders to resolve nuclear crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it approved of agreements reached by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at a summit in Pyongyang, describing them as effective steps toward a political settlement.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a joint news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking at a joint news conference, Kim and Moon said earlier on Wednesday they had agreed to turn the Korean peninsula into a “land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats”.