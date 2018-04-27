Leaders of two Koreas close first session of summit, break for lunch

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in wrapped up the first round of talks on Friday for their countries’ first summit in over a decade, the South’s presidential office said on Friday.

Security personnel accompany a vehicle transporting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

Kim and Moon will meet later in the afternoon after they have lunch separately. Kim returned to the North in a black limousine with bodyguards surrounding the vehicle as it made its way across the border.

The two are scheduled to plant a memorial tree at the border around 0430 GMT to kick off their second session of the summit.