April 27, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Leaders of North, South Korea discuss denuclearization, peace in first session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had “serious, frank” discussions on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and a permanent peace in their first summit session on Friday, a South Korean official said.

The two sides were writing up a joint statement and the two leaders would announce it together when it was finished, the official, Yoon Young-chan, told a briefing.

Yoon said Kim Jong Un’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, would join Moon and Kim for dinner.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Josh Smith; Editing by Robert Birsel

