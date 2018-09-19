Leaders of North and South Korea to visit Mt. Baektu, official says

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Mount Baektu in North Korea on Thursday, a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after signing the joint statement in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

North Korea agreed at an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang on Wednesday to “permanently” abolish its key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts. It also said it was willing to close its main nuclear complex if the United States takes unspecified reciprocal action.