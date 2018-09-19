FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 19, 2018 / 6:17 AM / a minute ago

Leaders of North and South Korea to visit Mt. Baektu, official says

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Mount Baektu in North Korea on Thursday, a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after signing the joint statement in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

North Korea agreed at an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang on Wednesday to “permanently” abolish its key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts. It also said it was willing to close its main nuclear complex if the United States takes unspecified reciprocal action.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.