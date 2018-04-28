North Korea says inter-Korean summit will be a 'new milestone'

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s state news agency said on Saturday the inter-Korean summit a day earlier will be a “new milestone” in bringing about joint prosperity and a turning point for the Korean peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju and Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook attend a farewell ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

The North’s central news agency separately released the joint statement North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced on Friday after the first summit in more than a decade between the two Koreas.

Kim and Moon had pledged to work for “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula and agreed on a common goal of a “nuclear-free” peninsula.