North Korea's Kim, South Korea's Moon plant tree for peace at border

SEOUL (Reuters) - The leaders of the two Koreas planted a pine tree on the heavily fortified border dividing their countries on Friday as the afternoon session of their summit got under way.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend tree planting ceremony during the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shovelled soil on the roots of the tree and unveiled a stone marker which read, “Planting peace and prosperity” above the leaders’ names and official titles.