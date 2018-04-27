FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 27, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in an hour

North Korea's Kim, South Korea's Moon plant tree for peace at border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The leaders of the two Koreas planted a pine tree on the heavily fortified border dividing their countries on Friday as the afternoon session of their summit got under way.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend tree planting ceremony during the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shovelled soil on the roots of the tree and unveiled a stone marker which read, “Planting peace and prosperity” above the leaders’ names and official titles.

Reporting by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps, Christine Kim and Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.