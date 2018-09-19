FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 4:33 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Trump hails 'exciting' agreements by North Korea's Kim

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed developments on Wednesday at an inter-Korean summit in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang as “very exciting”.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they arrive for their meeting at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

“Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to agreements the North Korean leader made in talks with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

“In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing,” Trump added.

Referring to the repatriation of remains of U.S. service people killed in the Korean War, which Kim and Moon also discussed, Trump said:

“Hero remains to continue being returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting!”

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel

