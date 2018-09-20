FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 20, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. chief Guterres welcomes outcome of Koreas summit: spokesman

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the outcome of the summit between leaders of North and South Korea and said “now is the time for concrete action,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 3, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/POOL Via REUTERS

Following talks in Pyongyang between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Guterres said the United Nations was ready to “further assist the parties in any way they deem appropriate,” Dujarric said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.