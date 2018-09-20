U.N. chief Guterres welcomes outcome of Koreas summit: spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the outcome of the summit between leaders of North and South Korea and said “now is the time for concrete action,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 3, 2018. Madoka Ikegami/POOL Via REUTERS

Following talks in Pyongyang between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Guterres said the United Nations was ready to “further assist the parties in any way they deem appropriate,” Dujarric said.