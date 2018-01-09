FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Foreign Ministry says happy to see talks between North and South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was happy to see talks between North and South Korea take place, their first formal dialogue in more than two years, and welcomed all positive steps.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing.

North Korea said during the talks it would send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
