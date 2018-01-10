FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia welcomes agreements reached in North and South Korea talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes the agreements reached in talks between North Korea and South Korea, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We hope that their implementation will serve to de-escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula and foster stability in this region,” the ministry said.

The talks were held on Tuesday on the South Korean side of the demilitarized zone, after a prolonged period of tension on the Korean peninsula over the North’s missile and nuclear programs.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.