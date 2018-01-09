U.N. chief welcomes North and South Korean agreement to ease tensions

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed progress in talks between North and South Korea to ease military tensions and the North Korean decision to send a delegation to next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, his spokesman said.

Guterres welcomed “the agreement to work to ease military tensions, hold military-to-military talks, and reopen the inter-Korean military hotline,” his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said in a statement.

“The re-establishment and strengthening of such channels is critical to lowering the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and to reduce tensions in the region,” the statement added.