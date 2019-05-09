Senior official says hopeful for breakthrough in inter-Korea talks

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean official holds the unification flag as they watch a friendly soccer match between South and North Korean workers in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of an international organization who last year arranged a historic handshake between parliamentarians from North and South Korea said on Thursday he saw prospects for a breakthrough in talks on normalizing relations.

“I am engaged in ongoing dialogue between the north and the south and I’m optimistic that there will be a breakthrough,” Martin Chungong, secretary-general of the 179-country Inter-Parliamentary Union, told reporters in Geneva.