Senior official says hopeful for breakthrough in inter-Korea talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of an international organization who last year arranged a historic handshake between parliamentarians from North and South Korea said on Thursday he saw prospects for a breakthrough in talks on normalizing relations.
“I am engaged in ongoing dialogue between the north and the south and I’m optimistic that there will be a breakthrough,” Martin Chungong, secretary-general of the 179-country Inter-Parliamentary Union, told reporters in Geneva.
