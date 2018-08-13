FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 12:17 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Two Koreas agree to hold September summit in Pyongyang: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September, the South’s Unification Ministry said on Monday.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, arrive for their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, North Korea, August 13, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

North and South Korean officials held high-level negotiations at the border truce village of Panmunjom on Monday to discuss the summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in April and agreed to have another summit in autumn, this time in the North’s capital, Pyongyang.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Paul Tait

