April 27, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump: Two or three sites possible for U.S, North Korea summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said that two or three possible sites were under consideration for a meeting between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and he vowed he would not be “played” by his North Korean counterpart.

Trump, meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House, told reporters if it became obvious the United States and North Korea could not agree on a solution, he would leave the room.

