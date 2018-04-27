FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:33 PM / in an hour

Trump vows not to repeat mistakes of past U.S. leaders in dealing with North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he was encouraged by a historic meeting between North and South Korean leaders but added he would not repeat the mistakes of past administrations and would maintain pressure on Pyongyang until denuclearization occurs.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Trump told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that he hoped his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be productive and he was encouraged by the expressed goal of North and South Korean leaders for complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

“In pursuit of that goal, we will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations. Maximum pressure will continue until denuclearization occurs. I look forward to our meeting. It should be quite something,” Trump told a news conference.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish

