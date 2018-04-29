Trump hails two Koreas' reaffirmation of goal of full denuclearization - Seoul's Blue House

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in that it was good news for the world that the leaders of the two Koreas reaffirmed the goal of complete denuclearization during their summit on Friday, Moon’s office said on Sunday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a banquet on the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

During a phone call late Saturday, Moon and Trump agreed on the need for an early summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump said would take place over the next three to four weeks.

Moon and Trump also exchanged views on two to three possible locations for the Kim-Trump summit, Moon’s office said.