WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed Kim Jong Un’s remarks saying his faith in Trump was unchanged as the North Korean leader and that Pyongyang aimed to achieve denuclearization within Trump’s first term in office.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.’ Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.