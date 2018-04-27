FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 27, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pence says U.S. to keep up pressure on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday hailed what he called a step toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, but said it was just one step and that the United States would keep up its “pressure campaign” on North Korea.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participates in the opening session of the Americas Summit in Lima, Peru April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

“Any talks, promises, and assurances from North Korea will be met with reservation, vigilance, and verification,” Pence said in a statement. “Planning for the United States and North Korea Summit continues, but as we’ve said before -– the pressure campaign will continue unabated.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.