South Korea vows to respond sternly if North keeps raising tensions

A smoke rises from Kaesong Industrial Complex in this picture taken from the south side in Paju, South Korea, June 16, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office said on Tuesday it will respond sternly if North Korea continues to raise tensions after destroying a joint liaison office that was a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation.

The destruction of the office “broke the expectations of all people who hope for the development of inter-Korean relations and lasting peace on the peninsula,” deputy national security adviser Kim You-geun told a briefing.

“We’re making clear that the North is entirely responsible for all the consequences this might cause,” he said.