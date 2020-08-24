Inter-Korean sugar-for-liquor swap plan hits sanctions hurdle, says lawmaker

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean farming cooperative’s 150 million won ($127,000) plan to barter sugar for North Korean liquor and food products may be in trouble before it even starts, a South Korean lawmaker said on Monday.

The deal, brokered by a Chinese company, was signed in June with five North Korean trading firms, though it still needs approval from Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which oversees inter-Korean affairs.

According to a South Korean lawmaker briefed by the ministry at an intelligence committee hearing on Monday, at least one of the North Korean companies involved may be under international sanctions, potentially jeopardizing the deal.

“They said the company was on the sanctions list and won’t be able to proceed with the deal,” Ha Tae-keung, an opposition party lawmaker, told Reuters.

In a statement, the Unification Ministry said it had not yet made a final decision on the proposed deal, and that the company was only one of several involved.

“The Unification Ministry is in talks about adjustments to the contract with the company that has applied for exchange of South, North Korean goods,” the statement said.

NK News, a website that monitors North Korea, said it did not appear that the North Korean company itself was on a sanctions list, but there were signs that it had ties with sanctioned entities, at least in the past.

“If supply chains involve previously sanctioned entities, then even barter trade would be blocked by U.N. sanctions,” the site said.

Under the terms of the proposal, North Korea would swap 240 products - including its signature ginseng and blueberry liquors, crackers, candies, teas and health supplements - for 167 tonnes of sugar from the South.

The plan comes as South Korea pushes to restart inter-Korean cooperation without breaching international sanctions banning financial transactions and economic joint ventures with North Korea, imposed over its nuclear and missile programmes.