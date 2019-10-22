Kim Jong Un: South Korean facilities in Mt. Kumgang resort must be removed - KCNA

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Jungphyong Vegetable Greenhouse Farm and Tree Nursery in Kyongsong County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 18, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said South Korean facilities in the Mount Kumgang tourist resort must be removed by agreement with South Korean authorities, and rebuilt in a modern way by North Korean methods, North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

Kim, while inspecting the tourist spot on the east coast of North Korea, said it was a “mistaken idea” for Mount Kumgang to be viewed as a symbol of North-South relations, underscoring that it is North Korean soil, and tourism there must not be under the control of South Korea.

“We will always welcome our compatriots from the south if they want to come to Mt Kumgang after it is wonderfully built as the world-level tourist destination,” Kim added.