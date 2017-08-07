North Korea foreign minister says South Korea approach lacks sincerity: Yonhap

FILE PHOTO - North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho speaks during the 17th Non-Aligned Summit in Porlamar, Venezuela September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha in a meeting on Sunday that Seoul’s proposal to improve ties with the North “lacks sincerity”, the South’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

The two were speaking on the sidelines of a days-long event by foreign ministers in Southeast Asia that has been taking place since the weekend, Yonhap said.

South Korea’s foreign ministry was not immediately able to confirm the report.