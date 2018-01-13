FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea says IOC is considering South Korea's proposal for united women's hockey team: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s International Olympics Committee (IOC) official said it is considering South Korea’s proposal for a united female hockey team, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

South Korea’s unification ministry and sports and tourism ministry both said they have no knowledge of the matter.

A senior South Korean official said on Friday that Seoul is seeking to form a joint women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to participate in next month’s Winter Olympics being hosted by the South.

Reporting by Dahee Kim & Heekyong Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

