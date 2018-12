North Korea's Kim wants more summits with Moon next year: Blue House

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he wants to hold more summits with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in next year to achieve the goal of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Moon’s office said on Sunday.

Kim sent a letter to Moon on Sunday to commemorate the dramatic detente they engineered this year, including three summits, after years of confrontation marked by a series of the North’s nuclear and missile tests.

Kim was sorry his plan to visit Seoul this year did not take place as agreed at their third summit in Pyongyang in September, expressing his “strong resolve” to make it happen in the future while monitoring the situation, Moon’s office said.