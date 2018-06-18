North, South Korea agree to joint sports events

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea agreed to hold a joint basketball match in Pyongyang and to form some combined teams at August’s Asian Games in Indonesia, the two countries announced on Monday, after a day of negotiations at their shared border.

A North Korean military official looks at his watch as he leads South Korean military officials near the concrete border at the northern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, in North Korea, June 14, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

The two countries also agreed that they would march together at the Asian Games as a sign of unity, they said in a joint statement.

The agreement comes as the two Koreas are holding a number of talks to discuss deepening their ties, including opening military hotlines and arranging family reunions for Koreans divided by the 1950-1953 Korean War.