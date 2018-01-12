FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

South Korea eyes combined women's ice hockey team with North for winter Olympics: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking to form a united women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to participate in next month’s Winter Olympics being hosted by the South, a senior Seoul official told Yonhap news agency on Friday.

The comments came in an interview after Pyongyang said it agreed during inter-Korean talks this week to send a large delegation, including a cheering squad, to the games in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

Roh Tae-kang, South Korea’s second vice minister for culture, sports and tourism, who took part in Tuesday’s talks, said the South made the proposal for the combined team to the North.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

