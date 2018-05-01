FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

South Korea sees signs North is dismantling border loudspeakers: defense ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Ministry of Defence said Tuesday it sees signs that North Korea has started dismantling loudspeakers that blared propaganda across the border.

A vehicle with a loudspeaker mounted on it is seen near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, April 23, 2018. Yonhap/via REUTERS

The apparent move comes after South Korea said a day earlier it would do the same, starting on Tuesday. They are some of the first practical, if small, steps toward reconciliation following Friday’s summit between the leaders of the two nations.

As a goodwill gesture ahead of the summit, South Korea had turned off its loudspeakers that broadcast a mixture of news, Korean pop songs and criticism of the North Korean regime.

In another small sign, North Korea said Monday it would shift its clocks forward half an hour to align with its southern neighbor.

Reporting by Malcolm Foster. Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
