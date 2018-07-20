U.N. security council united on denuclearization of North Korea: Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the UN Security Council stands united in seeking a final, verified denuclearization of North Korea and that fully enforcing economic sanctions is key to eliminating nuclear weapons from the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press briefing at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“The countries of the security council are united on the need for final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by Chairman Kim,” he said. “Strict enforcement of sanctions is critical to achieving this goal.”