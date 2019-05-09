U.S. tells North Korea: dismantle political prison camps, free inmates

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States called on North Korea on Thursday to “dismantle all political prison camps” and release all political prisoners, who it said numbered between 80,000 and 120,000.

In remarks to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Mark Cassayre, U.S. charge d’affaires, also urged North Korean authorities to allow aid workers in the isolated country unrestricted movement and access to populations in need.

Earlier North Korean ambassador Han Tae Song told the 47-member forum that “people’s rights to life and fundamental freedoms are fully ensured” in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea but that sanctions were hampering their enjoyment.