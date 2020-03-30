North Korea says U.S. will not drop hostile policy despite leaders' good relationship: KCNA

FILE PHOTO - A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Picture

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said the United States will not drop its hostile policy, even though their two leaders have a good relationship, state media KCNA said on Monday.

A North Korean official said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is undermining North Korea’s willingness to return to dialogue, criticizing Pompeo’s recent remark on sanctions on North Korea.

North Korea said earlier Monday that it had conducted successful test of multiple rocket launchers.