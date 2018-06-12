Japan's Abe: 'Great meaning' that North Korea's Kim promised complete denuclearization

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s promise on Tuesday to rid to Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after the news conference by the U.S. President Donald Trump, after the summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Singapore, at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“There is great meaning in Chairman Kim’s clearly confirming to President Trump the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Abe told reporters after speaking to the U.S. president about the historic U.S.-North Korea summit.

Abe also said that resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea would require the strong support of the United States.