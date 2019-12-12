U.S. does not want to see 'ill-advised behavior' by North Korea: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump wants to work with North Korea to help it develop its economy, but the United States does not want to see a resumption of “ill-advised behavior” by Pyongyang, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Speaking at a think tank event in Washington, Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell said “we have heard threats before” when asked whether Washington was concerned about new provocations by North Korea. Pyongyang has set a year-end deadline, warning it would take an unspecified “new path” if the United States is not more flexible in stalled negotiations.