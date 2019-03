FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun listens to South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea on February 9, 2019. Ed JONES/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, said on Monday that “diplomacy is still very much alive” with North Korea, despite the collapse of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month.

Biegun spoke at the Carnegie Nuclear Conference in Washington.