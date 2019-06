FILE PHOTO: White House national security adviser John Bolton speaks about the political unrest in Venezuela after violence broke out at anti-government protests near Caracas, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A third summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is entirely possible and is up to Pyongyang, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday, saying Washington is ready to hold one when Pyongyang is.