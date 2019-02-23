Trump adviser Bolton cancels trip to South Korea to focus on Venezuela: spokesman

FILE PHOTO - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton has canceled plans to travel to South Korea ahead of next week’s summit in Hanoi aimed at addressing North Korea’s nuclear program, Bolton’s spokesman Garrett Marquis said on Friday.

Bolton decided to stay in Washington to focus on events unfolding in Venezuela, where the military faces a pivotal decision on whether to allow in convoys of humanitarian aid, Marquis said.

Bolton is still expected to attend the summit itself, he said.