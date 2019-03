FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump smile during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in this photo released on March 1, 2019 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to further talks with North Korea over denuclearization, White House national security adviser John Bolton told Fox News in an interview on Thursday.

“The president’s obviously open to talking again. We’ll see when that might be scheduled or how it might work out,” Bolton said.