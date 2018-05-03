Vice President Pence postpones Brazil trip as North Korea talks loom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his plans to travel to Brazil this month to ensure all U.S. resources are focused on President Trump’s talks with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, Pence’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence participates in the opening session of the Americas Summit in Lima, Peru April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

“The Vice President is delaying his trip to Brazil in order to ensure all diplomatic and national security resources are available as President Trump plans for his historic talks with the Kim regime,” said Alyssa Farah, Pence’s spokeswoman.