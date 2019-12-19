China hopes U.S. and North Korea resume communications as soon as possible

FILE PHOTO: U.S. special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrives for a meeting with South Korea's 'special representative for Korean peninsula peace and security affairs' Lee Do-hoon (not pictured) at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea December 16, 2019. Ed Jones/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said it hoped United States and North Korea could proactively seek effective solutions to build trust and resolve disagreements, and to resume communication as soon as possible.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Beijing on Thursday, exchanging views on promoting the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Biegun arrived in the Chinese capital after holding talks with officials in South Korea and Japan this week.