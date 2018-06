BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that sanctions relief could be considered for North Korea, after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “comprehensive” document aimed at denuclearization.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk during their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Anthony Wallace/Pool via Reuters

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at daily news briefing in Beijing.