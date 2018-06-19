FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 19, 2018 / 10:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea, China leaders had understanding on denuclearisation of Korean peninsula: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The leaders of North Korea and China came to an understanding on joint issues that were discussed at a summit between Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping on Tuesday, which included denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the North’s state media said on Wednesday.

Kim and Xi assessed the recent meeting Kim had with U.S. President Donald Trump and exchange opinions regarding joint issues including their outlook to resolve the issue of denuclearisation, Korean Central News Agency said.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Joori Roh; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.