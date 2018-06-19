North Korea, China leaders had understanding on denuclearisation of Korean peninsula: KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - The leaders of North Korea and China came to an understanding on joint issues that were discussed at a summit between Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping on Tuesday, which included denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the North’s state media said on Wednesday.

Kim and Xi assessed the recent meeting Kim had with U.S. President Donald Trump and exchange opinions regarding joint issues including their outlook to resolve the issue of denuclearisation, Korean Central News Agency said.