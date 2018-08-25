FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 25, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

China rejects U.S. assertion it is holding up North Korea progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed “serious concern” about U.S. comments on North Korea, after President Donald Trump canceled his top diplomat’s trip to Pyongyang and partly blamed China for a lack of progress in denuclearization talks.

The ministry said in a statement that it made “stern representations” to U.S. officials, and that it would continue to play a positive role in working towards denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.