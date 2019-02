North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the extended bilateral meeting in the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

BEIJING (Reuters) - Difficulties in U.S.-North Korea talks are unavoidable, but China hopes both sides can continue their dialogue, the Chinese government’s top diplomat told a visiting senior North Korean diplomat on Thursday, state media said.

State Councillor Wang Yi made the comments in Beijing to North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song, Chinese state television said.