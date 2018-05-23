FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says hopes U.S.-North Korea summit can proceed smoothly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday China has played a positive role on the Korean peninsula and hopes the planned U.S.-North Korea summit can proceed smoothly.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang answers questions about a major bus accident in North Korea, during a news conference in Beijing, China April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular news briefing. U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday his suggestion that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping had influenced Kim to harden his stance ahead of the summit.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

