China says hopes U.S.-North Korea summit can proceed smoothly

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday China has played a positive role on the Korean peninsula and hopes the planned U.S.-North Korea summit can proceed smoothly.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a regular news briefing. U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday his suggestion that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping had influenced Kim to harden his stance ahead of the summit.