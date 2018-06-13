FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 13, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

China says its proposal practical after Trump says to halt Korean drills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States would halt military exercises on the Korean peninsula shows China’s “dual suspension” proposal is practical and tenable.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China has proposed what it calls a dual suspension, whereby North Korea would suspend nuclear and missile tests, and South Korea and the United States suspend military exercises so they can sit down for talks.

(This story has been corrected to reflect that China did not express support for Trump’s announcement)

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.