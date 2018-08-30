FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 30, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

China says U.S. remarks on North Korea issue are "irresponsible"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that U.S. remarks on the North Korea issue are “irresponsible” and hard to understand, after U.S. President Donald Trump questioned Beijing’s role in resolving the crisis over Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that the United States should look at itself when encountering difficulties on the issue.

Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.