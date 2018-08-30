China says U.S. remarks on North Korea issue are "irresponsible"

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that U.S. remarks on the North Korea issue are “irresponsible” and hard to understand, after U.S. President Donald Trump questioned Beijing’s role in resolving the crisis over Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that the United States should look at itself when encountering difficulties on the issue.